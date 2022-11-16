Royce Arthur Grulke

Royce Arthur Grulke, 81, of Hawks passed away at Medilodge in Rogers City November 15, 2022. He was born June 6, 1941 in Belknap Township to Arthur and Edna (Klee) Grulke.

Royce is survived by two brothers, Carl Grulke and Dale (Beverly) Grulke; two sisters, Ellen (Marv) Hopp and his twin sister, Joyce Schwiesow; and two sisters-in-law, June Grulke and Jackie Grulke.

A private service will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.