Vincent Leo Filarski

Vincent Leo Filarski, 84, of Posen passed away at home November 14, 2022. He was born October 20, 1938 in Metz to Vincent and Mary (Stoinski) Filarski. Vince is survived by his wife, Audrey Kortman-Filarski; five sons, Kevin (Sue) Filarski of Pinconning, Chris (Debbie) Filarski of Georgia, Joseph (Kathy) Filarski of Northville, Thomas (Nickole) Filarski of Gaylord and Jeffrey (Mary Ann) Filarski of New Hudson; 12 grandchildren; and siblings, Lorraine (Orlan) Kortman, Pauline, Donald (Wanda) Filarski and James (Beverly) Filarski.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Sunday from 4-8 p.m. with a wake service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday at St. Casimir Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating. Posen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7804 will offer a military tribute following Mass.

Inurnment will take place at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Friends Together or Posen First Responders in memory of Vincent Filarski.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org