William “Bill” Allan Yaklin

William "Bill" Allan Yaklin, 65, of Grand Lake passed away peacefully at home December 12, 2022. He was born October 9, 1957 in Detroit to Andrew and Regina "Jean" (Sebert) Yaklin. Bill is survived by his wife, Kathryn; a daughter, Stephanie (Tim) Burton of East China Township; a son, Kevin (Emily) Yaklin of Watertown, Wisconsin; three grandchildren; a sister, Carol (Lou) Sacco of Casco Township; a sister-in-law, Karen Yaklin of Midway, Georgia; and a brother-in-law, Michael David of Macomb.

Beck Funeral Home will announce the date for his memorial Mass at St. Anne Catholic Church in the spring of 2023.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Michigan in memory of William Yaklin.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.