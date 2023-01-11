Thomas “Tom” Michael Latz

Thomas "Tom" Michael Latz, 80, of Rogers City passed away at home January 9, 2023. He was born March 19, 1942 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Walter and Lucile (Glunt) Latz. Tom is survived by his wife, Jan; two sons, Mike (Jenny) Sobeck of Gaylord and Russell Sobeck of Rogers City; four grandchildren; a great-grandson; a sister-in-law, Barb Latz of Indianapolis; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may visit at Peace Lutheran Church Friday, January 13, from 10 a.m. through time of his memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. J. Derek Riddle officiating.

Inurnment will take place at Peace Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Peace Lutheran Church or Hospice of Michigan in memory of Tom Latz.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.