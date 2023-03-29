Sophie Theresa Zyracki

Sophie Theresa Zyracki,101, of Posen passed away peacefully at home March 23, 2023. She was born August 15, 1921 in Posen to Andrew and Agatha (Blasczyk) Zyracki. Sophie is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Gladys, Genevieve and Stella (Harry) Smigelski; a brother, Stanley; her parents; and grandpa George.

Sophie was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Monday, March 27, from where the rosary was recited. Visitation resumed at St. Casimir Catholic Church Tuesday until time of Mass with the Revs. Stan Bereda and Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Burial will take place in the spring at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given in memory of Sophie Zyracki to St. Casimir Catholic Church for Masses.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.