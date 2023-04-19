William “Bill” Floyd Ballard Sr.,

William “Bill” Floyd Ballard Sr., 75, of Onaway, formerly of Alpena, died at home Tuesday, April 18, 2023. He is survived by his children, Ann Brown (Jeff) of Onaway, Carol (Dennis) Hoppe of Alpena, Billie Ballard (Jimmy) of Tennessee, Barb Ballard of Dowagiac and William Ballard Jr. of Alpena; 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary and Marge; as well as nieces and nephews. 805586299390794.'; google_alternate_color = 'FFFFFF'; google_ad_width = 728; google_ad_height = 90; google_ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> 805586299390794.'; google_alternate_color = 'FFFFFF'; google_ad_width = 728; google_ad_height = 90; google_ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

No services are planned as Bill will be honored by his family privately.

Cremation arrangements are in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.