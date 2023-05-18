Garland “Gary” E. Tubbs, 89, of Hillman, passed away at Medilodge of Hillman February 9, 2023. Garland was born in Alma January 16, 1934. He is survived by one son, Charles G. Tubbs of Saginaw; four daughters, Teresa A. Toivonen of Hillman, Melody K. Sharp of Alpena, Angela L. (Gary) Weiland of Hillman and Kimberley L. (Terry) Arts of Lachine. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Frances L. (Bowersock) Tubbs of Hillman; one nephew, Scott Wigglesworth of Warren; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Garland grew up in Onaway, he served in the United States Navy as a boiler operator and was a Korean War veteran, he also sailed the Great Lakes for a

short while. He worked various jobs as a machine repairman and lived throughout Michigan. He settled in Hillman in 1972 after his son’s graduation from high school. He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Hillman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, walks in the woods, people watching, and he had a deep love for animals.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Marion L. Brown and mother, Denelda A. (Wilcox) Brown; a sister and brother-in-law, Evert and Mona (Tubbs) Wigglesworth of Warren; a son-in-law, Harry Toivonen of Westland; and three nephews.

As per his wishes, he was cremated by Karpus Hunter & Ross Funeral Home of Alpena. Burial will take place at Elmwood Cemetery of Onaway, with a graveside service Saturday, May 20, at 11 a.m. All memorials can be sent to the Veterans Affairs of Atlanta, Michigan, for they were a great help to Garland in the last six years of his life. Online condolences may be registered at www.karpushuntercares.com.