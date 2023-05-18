Evelyn Rozelle (Kummeth) Sefton

Evelyn Rozelle (Kummeth) Sefton, born November 4, 1936, originally of Fowlerville passed away May 16, 2023 at MyMichigan Medical Center Midland. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; two sons, John and Michael. She is survived by sons, Bruce and Tom Sefton; daughters, Susan (Jim) Mills, Kathy (Mike) Tulgestke and Barb Tabit; as well as many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Evelyn spent a lot of her time these last five years living in Hawks with her daughter Kathy (Mike) Tulgestke, where she made many friends and brought about many smiles.\ ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

She always had a story to tell, a poem to recite, or a quick witted joke at the ready.\ She will be greatly missed by so many.

Visitation will be held Monday afternoon, May 22, at the Herrmann Funeral Home in Fowlerville.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday morning at St. Agnes Parish in Fowlerville.\

See the Herrmann Funeral Home website for further details.