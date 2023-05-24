Ronald “Ron” D. Moore passed away peacefully May 2, 2023 at his home in Shelby Township.

Ron was born January 1,1935 to Leslie and Ethel Moore in Leamington, Ontario.

He graduated from East Detroit High School in 1953 and served his country in the U.S. Navy. Ron retired after 32 years from General Motors Co. as a senior project engineer.

Ron married Cathy Woida (Wenzel) July 18,1992 in Clarkston. He loved spending time with his family, gol

fing and camping.

Ron is survived by his wife, Cathy; his daughter, Diane Smith of Clinton Twp.; his stepdaughter, Jennifer Cherry of Auburn Hills; stepsons, Andrew Woida (Amanda) of Clinton Twp. and Eric Woida of Rochester Hills; his grandchildren, Allison Coakley (Woida Cherry) , Jonathan Woida, Jacob Cherry, Grace Woida, Sara Woida and Vincent Woida; and a great-grandson Easton Douglas Coakley.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and his former wife, Gloria F. Moore. Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association of Michigan.