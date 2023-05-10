Rodrique “Rod” Keith Bellmore, 69, of Rogers City passed away May 5, 2023 at Covenant Hospital in Saginaw.

He was born December 29, 1953 in Rogers City to Stanley and Elizabeth “Betty” (Newhouse) Bellmore.

Rod is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cindy; three children, Matt (Autumn) Bellmore of Rogers City, Theresa Bellmore of Alpena and Hannah (John) Palmer of Onaway; seven grandchildren, Lily Palmer, Kenadie Timrick, Cole Bellmore, Tucker Bellmore, Liam Palmer, Benjamin Bellmore and Ainsley Bellmore; four siblings, Stan “Butch” Bellmore, Rita Skudlarek, Sylvia (Doug) Altman and Amy (Keith) Peacock; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Benjamin; a sister-in-law, Sandi Bellmore; and a brother-in-law, Steve Skudlarek.

On February 16, 1980 he married Cindy Bunner at St. Ignatius Catholic Church.

He retired in 2008 after 33 years of sailing on the Great Lakes as a deckhand, in the engine room and as a second cook. In high school he was an exceptional football player, making the first Michigan High School “Dream Team.”

He was an avid outdoorsma

n, and spent many summers camping in the Upper Peninsula and Canada. He was a great welder who could make or fix anything.

He enjoyed vintage snowmobiles and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Monday, May 8, where the rosary was recited that evening. Visitation continued at the funeral home Tuesday through time of his funeral.

Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Rogers City Antique and Vintage Snowmobile Show or Little League.

