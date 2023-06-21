Harvey William Crawford

Harvey William Crawford, 87, of Rogers City passed away at the Eastern UP Hospice House in Sault Ste. Marie Tuesday, June 20, 2023. He was born October 8, 1935 in New Haven to William and Fern (Kirkum) Crawford.

Harvey is survived by his son, Greg (Shari) Crawford of Rogers City; daughter, Brenda (Bob) Hughes of Rogers City; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will take place at Albert Township Cemetery. Information and online condolences at www.beckfuneralhome.org.