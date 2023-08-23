George “Mickey” Leonard Pagels, 82, passed away August 21, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer.

Mickey was born the second child of the late George and Eva (Nolan) Pagels. His older brother, Charles “Chum” (Marge), preceded him in death. Mickey’s sister, Patricia Reiser, lives in Alpena.

Mickey married JoAnn DeLamielleure April 20, 1963. Together they raised three sons, Mark (Terry), Brian (Amy) and Todd (Mishelle). Mickey set the bar high and taught his boys to work hard and enjoy life.

Mickey retired as a teacher from Alpena Public Schools after 34 years. Thunder Bay Junior High students voted him as Teacher of the Year 1987-1988. Mickey also dedicated more than 40 years to Camp Chickagami as their main caretaker/jack-of-all-trades. For many years, you could find Mickey driving a truck and trailer around East Grand Lake

, where he meticulously maintained as many as 30 yards. He served as a firefighter/EMT on the East Grand Lake Volunteer Fire Department; one of his favorite calls to talk about was when he helped deliver a baby. Mickey was a highly respected man in his neighborhood.

Mickey was known as Gramps to six grandchildren, Mark (Jenna) Pagels, Chelsea Pagels (fiance Kevin Kowalewsky), Carley Pagels (fiance Brandon), Alexandra (Greg) Tulgestke, Elayna Pagels and Joshua Pagels. Five great-grandchildren were lucky enough to call him great-gramps, Kameron, Preston and Malcolm Kowalewsky, and Wyatt and Sutton Tulgestke.

Mickey has been taken for cremation; a Celebration of his Life will take place at a later date.