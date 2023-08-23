Heidi Maureen Scranton of Rogers City received eternal life Wednesday, August 16, 2023 after a brief battle with cancer. She was 54.

Born June 18, 1969, to Terry and Linda (Dettloff) Scranton in Lansing, she graduated from St. Johns High School in 1987 and from Grand Valley State University in 1993 with a degree in recreational therapy.

After serving an internship at Kent Community Hospital, Heidi worked in nursing home facilities in mid-Michigan. She worked at Tendercare in Lansing, the Ingham County Medical Facility, Eaton Manor in Charlotte, and the Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor in St. Johns.

She found great joy in working with residents of the nursing home as activity director, spending hours planning activities suitable for them. In 2022, the Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor honored Heidi by dedicating a recreational therapy room to her.

She was active in her community in St. Johns, serving on the Mint Festival Steering Committee and was parade coordinator for many years. She also served as an ambassador of the St. Johns Chamber of Commerce and was once honored as Ambassador of the Year.

Heidi struggled later in her life with complications caused by diabetes and had to stop working when she required more care. She briefly was a resident at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor before moving to Rogers City to live with her mother in 2016.

She was a fan of the Detroit Tigers and the television series “MASH.” She loved shopping, going to concerts, live theater productions, and having fun with her nieces and nephew.

Surviving Heidi are her mother, Linda; her twin sister, Heather of Rogers City; her sister Kara of Grand Rapids; her brother, Michael and his wife Marcie of Dewitt; her

nieces Hannah and Ella Scranton and nephew Avery Scranton. She was preceded in death by her father, Terry; and her grandparents.

A memorial service will be held at Beck Funeral Home in Rogers City at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 26. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to The St. Johns Sea Lions Swim Team scholarship fund. Checks may be sent to the St. Johns Sea Lions, 800 S. U.S. 27 #108, St. Johns, MI 48879. More information at: https://www.sjsealions.com/scholarshipfund/.

Information and online condolences can be found at www.beckfuneralhome.org.